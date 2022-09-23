Home / News / Watch: EV special, Ford Mustang Mach-E! Zooming with DRIVEN EP104

23/09/2022
In Zooming with DRIVEN epsiode 104, it's our EV special!

We talk about the Ford Mustang Mach-E, Transit E, and have a special interview with TransNet NZ e-Mobility Transport Manager, and racer, Glenn Inkster. 

We also acknowledge the Queen's passing, and honour a Queen who loved cars. She was also a mechanic!

The Honda Roadshow is about to wrap up. Check out the details below, and head along if you're in the area. 

Honda Store Nelson: Saturday 1st October - Sunday  2nd October 

