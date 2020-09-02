Watch: Ewan McGregor tackles 20,000km South American trip on an electric Harley Davidson

The third instalment of the Long Way series debuts in a matter of weeks on Apple TV, with the first trailer for the series dropping overnight.

Long Way Up once again features Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman embarking on a motorcycle journey with the new trip setting off from Ushuaia in Argentina for Los Angeles. The catch? This time the team are utilising fully electric vehicles for their ambitious journey.

The trailer shows a similar pattern to the two previous Long Way journey's in terms of structure, with the first episode likely to show us the preparation and vehicle selection ahead of the trip before it starts in Argentina. The series also appears to incorporate the same elements as the previous trips including a partnership with Unicef and a support team consisting of the directors/producers of the series - this time also driving electric vehicles in the form of the Rivian R1T.

Initially, the first three episodes will be available at launch on September 18th with the following episodes to release weekly thereafter.

The new series follows McGregor and Boorman as they travel north from Argentina to California - a trip of 13,000 miles (20921km) - aboard a pair of modified Harley-Davidson LiveWires some 16 years after the duo’s first adventure travel series. Boorman and McGregor’s third globetrotting journey breaks new ground along with the tradition of the pair‘s previous association with BMW’s venerable GS adventure motorcycle series.

Touted as possibly the longest single journey aboard electric motorcycles, it will be an interesting watch as the range of the electric Harley-Davidsons the pair will be riding is limited to roughly 235km on a good day.

Regardless of what we're sure will be some rather unique challenges, we're sure that Long Way Up will be another enjoyable watch to get the blood pumping and the wanderlust renewed.

- onthrottle.co.nz