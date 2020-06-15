Watch: F1 driver thrashes Ferrari's new $1 million hypercar through Monaco

If you ask any car enthusiast about their favourite chase scene from a movie, most will recall the jumping Mustang from Bullitt, or the picturesque sequence from the Italian job.

While these are iconic, arguably the coolest one, comes from C'était un Rendez-Vous, a 1976 movie featuring a speed run through the centre of Paris in a Ferarri 275GB-dubbed Mercedes Benz 450SEL.

While the original may have been extremely illegal, giving it its legendary status among car film buffs, this remake recently completed by Ferrari Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc is somewhat lackluster.

Like the original, it was directed by Claude Lelouch, but despite an actual Ferrari was used this time around, the closed roads and lack of the public presence gives this film a very staged look, like it was.

Centering around the Ferrari SF90 Stradale, the twin-turbo V8-powered hybrid is an undeniable weapon around the gorgeous city. The screaming soundtrack combined with the squealing tyres gives it a little urgency.

Filmed on May 24, the video is also a tribute to the Monaco Grand Prix, which was due to start on the same day, but was canned for obvious reasons. All the PPE masks worn throughout the video serve as a blatant reminder to this.

While the story may be somewhat confusing, the plot serves as a throwback to the original movie, with LeClerc racing through the city to meet up with a florist. Not before picking up Prince Albert II of Monaco first, though.