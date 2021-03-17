Watch: F1 star Daniel Ricciardo effortlessly drifts McLaren's new Artura

Up until now a few weeks ago, you'd be laughed at for suggesting McLaren should be building V6-powered supercars, but the new plug-in hybrid Artura is just that.

It might be down a couple of cylinders, but the Artura makes up for this by implementing a powerful electric system that pushes peak power up to 500kW.

All this grunt is sent exclusively to the rear wheels, meaning that it not only goes very fast in a straight line, but can also get extremely loose with the right driver in the hot seat.

To promote the Artura, McLaren managed to wrangle in Daniel Ricciardo (who currently drives for the brand's F1 team) to slide it around an extremely damp Brands Hatch circuit.

Unsurprisingly, the F1 star compares the hybrid supercar to the hybrid race cars that he's used to, saying that sliding around the track will cost a driver dearly, but not here.

"The fastest way around any race track is to take the perfect line," says Ricciardo. "It's all about precision. Sliding around can cost you the race, but today, I'm not racing."

So while it might not be as fast as the open-top McLaren that Ricciardo is used to, it looks like the twin-turbo V6 provides more than enough grunt to have fun.