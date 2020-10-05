Watch: Fans call for a life ban after kart racer throws bumper at rival during race

Everyone at some point has had a bout of road rage, but for the most part it's a few choice words or maybe a honk of the horn and you move on.

But this Italian kart driver took his road rage to a simply dangerous level during the FIA Karting World Championships.

Karting driver Luca Corberi got mad at a race and then this happened. Should be a ban for life. pic.twitter.com/ofVoSif6fJ — F1 Feeder Series (@F1FeederSeries1) October 4, 2020

Luca Corberi, 23, left social media in utter disbelief and had a former F1 world champion calling for the end of his racing career after he put his opponents lives at risk during a race in the Lonato circuit.

The former junior champion was forced to retire from the race after contact with a fellow driver, but instead of walking off behind the barriers he hung around trackside. What happened next left everyone stunned.

Corberi stood on the side of the track holding the bumper from his kart before stepping out onto the track and launching the bumper at a driver, believed to be Paolo Ippolito.

"What is Luca Corberi playing at?" the commentator says trying to figure out what he's doing trackside.

"Oh Luca Corberi, what on earth is he doing. I'm sorry, that is absolutely unacceptable.

"Luca Corberi makes himself public enemy number one.

"He's going to completely negate the officials. They're going to walk across the circuit. Luca Corberi is walking in and he should be waiting at the marshal post.

"I would guess that it wasn't an engine seizure. He clearly feels that somebody has done him wrong, in some way."

Thankfully the dangerous act didn't result in any injuries to the other drivers during the race with the bumper debris cleaned up.

But the ugly scenes weren't finished with there.

Following the race footage emerged showing Corberi attacking Ippolito in the pits, with reports emerging a man wearing a black hoodie who joins in the mayhem as being Corberi's father.

Karter Luca Corberi continues to vent his anger after the kart race. Somebody arrest this guy. (via @EstagiariodaF1) pic.twitter.com/R9Kuk2VI4G — F1 Feeder Series (@F1FeederSeries1) October 4, 2020

"The man with the black hoodie also assaulting the driver is Corberi's father, owner of the track. The FIA should never race in Lonato again," motorsport journalist Aurora Dell'Agli wrote.

Footage shows Ippolito with his head down standing next to his kart when Corberi comes charging out from under the cover and forcefully shoves him backwards into the fence.

The two tussle before fellow drivers and officials rush in to separate them.

The crazy and dangerous incidents, at a track owned by the Corberi family, left those watching on stunned with many calling for a life ban to be handed down to the Italian.

"Luca Corberi has just destroyed any chance he had at a racing career after his disgusting behaviour today at the FIA Karting World champs. His father owns the circuit and is seen power driving the guy into a wall, Life ban for both of these idiots please," 2009 F1 world champion Jenson Button wrote.

"FIA Karting Championships today in Italy. What is this guy doing. Should be banned from racing for life.," former F1 driver Robert Doornbos wrote.

"This is just so crazy, he should be banned from racing for life for doing something like this," Siddhartha Sharma wrote.

"Oh, my God, what happened at the Karts World Cup!!! Exemplary sanction after this, Luca Corberi will never step on a circuit again in his life," Beatriz Pino wrote.

- News.com.au