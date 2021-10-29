Watch: Farewelling New Zealand's cheapest new car

Though it wasn't the fastest, or the best-looking car on sale, the Suzuki Celerio became an icon in the automotive industry as it was the cheapest new car on sale.

Just recently, we found that it had finally been pulled off the market, meaning that Kiwis can no longer buy a brand new car for the handsome sum of $15,990.

Now that the Celerio is gone, what is the cheapest new car that you can buy in New Zealand? Check out the video above to find out!

Click here to watch the full episode of Zooming with DRIVEN