Watch: Farmer gets his revenge on beach-goers illegally parking on his property

Now that the United Kingdom has relaxed its social distancing rules, thousands of punters have been throwing caution into the wind, and visiting beaches to make the most of the good weather.

While there might be plenty of room on the beach, just like here in New Zealand, parking quickly becomes an issue on a nice day, and one Mercedes-Benz driver decided to use a nearby paddock.

It's unclear as to whether the gate was open or not when the driver decided to park in the farmer's paddock, but either way, using private property to park is generally frowned on everywhere.

Unfortunately for this driver, the farmer that owns the paddock in Cornwall is obviously sick of people using his property, and decides to get some revenge by spraying the C-Class with manure from his fertilizer spreader.

“'I've nearly finished mate, I'm not stopping. I hope you have as much fun washing your car as I am going to have painting it for you,” the farmer jokes as he films the black car turning brown.

While the layer of cow manure wouldn't damage the cars paintwork if it is cleaned off right away, we can imagine that the owner might have a difficult job getting the smell out. And let's just hope that all the windows were closed.