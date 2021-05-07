Watch: Ferrari driver left red-faced after crashing on perfectly straight road

Once upon a time, supercars were over-powered machines that provided no driving assistance, and would actively try to kill you every time you hammered on the gas.

These days, things are a lot different, and safety standards mean that automakers have to work in tech that keeps the driver in control 99 per cent of the time, unless these systems are deactivated.

The Ferrari 488 Pista is a perfect example of one of these modern marvels, which offers an incredibly quick and comfortable ride despite packing a twin-turbo V8 behind the passenger compartment.

As long as all the driver assistance features are engaged, getting the Ferrari out of shape would take a lot of effort, and is more or less impossible to do.

Once the traction and stability control systems are turned off, it turns into a different beast completely, with over 500 untamed kilowatts available at the rear wheels.

Unfortunately for this driver, the enormous amount of power proved too much for his driving skills as he hammers on the throttle and the car gets very sideways before snapping back the other way and leaving the road.

After jumping the curb, the Pista crashes through a chain-link fence and collides with a few trees. Here's hoping the driver got out in better shape than what the car was left in.