Watch: Ferrari Enzo crashed into tree on test drive

By Maxene London • 02/02/2022
Car Mechanic Crashes a Ferrari Enzo worth 3 Million on test ride

One of only 400 Ferrari Enzo's has been found crashed into a tree in the Netherlands.

To make matters worse, it wasn't even the owner of the vehicle driving.

According to reports, the Enzo was being test-driven by a mechanic when the incident occurred. There are only two wheels left attached to the car, and barely any body panels escaped unscathed.

The front and rear bumpers, front clamshell and rear quarter panels all took a pretty serious hit, and damage looks pretty extensive. This will surely be an expensive crash!

Although, considering one of the 400 vehicles made sold for over $3.3 million in the US last year, it may not be a complete write off.

Because of this limited-production run, and the fact that it was named after the brand's CEO, the Enzo has become one of the most sought-after Ferrari models alongside the F40.

The crash happened on a completely straight piece of road. Considering it's a V12 which sends 485kW to its rear wheels, it would only take a minor error to cause major damage (especially in damp conditions, like what we can see in the video). 

Despite almost being 20 years old, the V12-powered supercar can compete with modern supercars with a 0-100km/h time of 3.2 seconds. 

The mid-mounted 6.0-litre V12 is good for 485kW and 657Nm of torque, which is sent to the rear wheels through an automated manual transmission. 

Thankfully, no one was left seriously injured following the accident. 

