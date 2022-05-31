Watch: Ferrari SF90 smashes into 5 parked cars, driver flees

The driver of a Ferrari SF90 smashed into five parked cars before climbing out of his window and fleeing the scene.

Emergency responders discovered a severely damaged Ferrari SF90 Stradale and its path of destruction earlier this week in a town near Birmingham, England.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported, though the driver of the Ferrari wasn't at the scene when responders arrived. Police are now attempting to locate the driver, which shouldn't be too hard considering how exclusive the SF90 is.

“We’re investigating after a red Ferrari hit a number of parked cars in Hagley Road, Halesowen last night (Wednesday) at around 7:40 pm,” a spokesperson for the West Midlands Police says. “We made a search of the area and spoke to a number of witnesses but were unable to locate the driver. The car has been seized and our work to identify and trace the driver continues.”

When it was released, the SF90 was the most powerful production Ferrari ever. It features a hybrid powertrain that produces 735 kW. It can accelerate from 0-100km/h in just 2.5 seconds and can reach 200 km/h in 6.7 seconds.