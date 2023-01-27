Watch: Ferrari Testarossa drifts on snow-covered roads

Driving in the snow is a tricky thing to do, particularly if your car isn't designed for the terrain.

When you think of cars designed to tackle snow-covered roads, a Ferrari Testarossa is not front of mind. Let alone, one that isn't fitted with winter tires.

But, that didn't stop this driver.

The video above shows a red Ferrari Testarossa, apparently not fitted with winter tires at the time of filming, drifting its way through a snowy town.

According to the YouTube description, the driver "spun out "in front of a sheriff at the roundabout while filming and he didn't do anything."

While it does make for entertaining watching, it's probably not the smartest idea. Particularly when you can clearly see other drivers on the road around the Ferrari.