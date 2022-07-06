Home / News / Watch: Final flyover of Waikato Expressway released

Watch: Final flyover of Waikato Expressway released

By Maxene London • 06/07/2022
Waikato Expressway: Hamilton section flyover / YouTube

The final Hamilton section aerial flyover has been released, and as quoted on the Waikato Expressway Facebook page: "it’s a cracker!"

The Facebook post goes on to read: "Our man in the sky Pete Kirby picked a great Waikato winter’s day for his final mission ahead of the project opening to traffic later next week."

The video flies over from the north where it connects to the Ngāruawāhia section, to Tamahere and Cambridge sections.

The Hamilton section of the Waikato Expressway commences at the Lake Road junction with the Ngāruawāhia section in the north. It then runs south, to the east of Hamilton, connecting to the existing Tamahere interchange deviation just south of Hillcrest.

It was announced recently that there will be a ribbon-cutting event on July 12, and says that the road will open to the public within a day or two of this. 

The initial completion date was extended last year due to Covid-19 restrictions and nationwide material shortages. It's claimed that once completed, the new road will reduce travel times between Auckland and Tirau by up to 35 minutes.

The Waikato Expressway is the key strategic corridor for the Waikato region; when complete, it will run 102km from the Bombay Hills to the south of Cambridge.

It's also hoped that the Expressway will reduce crashes, increase traffic capacity, take congestion away from communities like Huntly, Ngaruawahia and Cambridge, reduce fuel costs for motorists and contribute to economic growth.

