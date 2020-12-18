Watch: Finding NZ's best new car! Zooming with DRIVEN EP26

For our last video episode of Zooming with DRIVEN for the year, we are joined by former karting world champion Tiff Chittenden, to offer some insight into the car world from a racing driver's perspective.

We also discuss the results from the 2020 NZ Motoring Writer’s Guild Car of the Year, where Mercedes-Benz took out the top spot with the fully-electric EQC SUV.

This is also the topic of Expert Car Picks this week, where we each choose our personal favourite from the 10 finalists. Make sure to vote for your favourite here.

Dean's favourite car-related movie game is back, and Tiff joins in, but does she have the guessing power to beat Andy, who's the reigning champion?

$10,000 Y2K cars was the topic for the 30 Second Sell this Week, meaning we had to choose a car newer than the year 2000, while keeping below a $10,000 budget. Make sure to vote for your favourite listing below.

30 Second Sell listings:

Dean's Audi TT

David's Suzuki Swift Sport

Andy's Subaru Outback

Wildcard: Mazda MX-5