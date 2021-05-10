Watch: Fire fighters fail to save $4 million Ferrari F40 from inferno

While Ferrari's F40 is one of the best cars ever made, it's not free from all fault, and unfortunately, another example has met an untimely end after catching fire on a Japanese road.

According to a local report, the turbocharged beast was travelling over the iconic Hakone Turnpike when the engine fault occured, which led to the blaze that soon engulfed the whole car.

Click here to view all Ferrari listings on DRIVEN

Thankfully, the couple inside managed to pull the car over before escaping without injury. Unfortunately, the F40 wasn't so lucky in avoiding injury.

The cause of the fire remains a mystery, but some have guessed that a loose fuel hose would be to blame. If this caused fuel to make contact with a hot exhaust, fire is almost the only outcome.

Just last year we saw an almost identical scene on the streets of Monaco when an F40 burnt to the ground. The reason behind this blaze was never revealed, but we can imagine it'd be along the same lines.

Inspired by the Ferrari Formula 1 cars of its time, the F40 was an unforgiving supercar that was extremely limited. Just over 1,300 of these twin-turbo V8 beasts were built, all with a manual transmission driving the rear wheels.

Given that Ferrari isn't planning on building any manual-equipped cars let alone starting an F40 continuation programme, the value of these cars are going sky high, with $4 million being a good starting point in 2021.

Here's hoping someone has enough faith in their fabrication skills to give this classic Ferrari another chance at life.