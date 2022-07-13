Watch: First production Rimac Nevera shows off 1,408 kW and four electric motors

The first production Rimac Nevera model has been completed, after “five years of development and testing, three generations of powertrain technology, 18 prototypes, 45 physical crash tests, and more than 1.6 million collective hours of research and development.”

Rimac's first model was built in Croatia, after facing a number of challenges that the last few years have brought, like a global pandemic, a chip crisis, and many other issues.

Nevertheless, the car is here, and it tackled the famous hill climb at this year's Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The car features a 120 kWh battery pack that powers four motors, pumping out a combined output of 1,408 kW and 2,360 Nm of torque. It sprints from 0-60 mph (0-96 km/h) in a massively impressive 1.85 seconds.

It features a pearlescent Callisto Green exterior, Graphite Vertex wheels and a Sand Alcantara interior. This particular car is known as #000, but it's actually not a full production model. It will be kept by Rimac as a demonstrator and marketing car.

Customer models are on the assembly line, and once they're complete they'll be on their way to the company’s network of 25 global dealers. 50 cars will be built annually, limited to 150 cars, but the first model year has already sold out.

Each vehicle will be unique in itself, though, with Rimac offering “36 different pre-defined paint colours and the option to go bespoke."

There's also the “selection of in-house-designed liveries, three levels of exposed carbon fibre – including a full bare carbon body – and an enormous selection of colourful leathers, Alcantara, contrasting accents and metal finishes for the interior.”

CEO Mate Rimac says, “the Nevera was developed with the intention to become the cutting-edge electric hypercar it is today, ready to thrill drivers and passengers in a way they have never experienced before. I’m very much looking forward to customers taking delivery of their brand-new, highly customized cars and hearing their stories of fun behind the wheel.”