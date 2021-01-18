Watch: Footballer's $600K Ferrari written off by car wash employee

Late last year, a video emerged out of London which showed an over-confident driver behind the wheel of a Ferrari 812 Superfast. After turning all the assists off, he soon learned an important lesson about lack of traction.

Along the same lines, a similar Ferrari was left a mangled wreck after a car wash worker lost control whilst travelling down a busy street in Italy, crashing into multiple parked cars.

Click here to view all Ferrari listings on DRIVEN

Unfortunately for the worker, insult was added to injury when they learned that the 812 Superfast was owned by high-profile footballer Federico Marchetti, who is currently the goal keeper for Genoa and Italy.

Thankfully, no one was hurt in the expensive collision, but the same cannot be said for the Italian GT. The front end was ripped completely from the car, leaving the engine with significant damage.

Taking to Instagram after the accident, Marchetti said: "I am very sorry for what happened. Thank God no one got hurt and this is the most important news."

Powered by a 6.5-litre V12 engine, the 812 Superfast is one of the most powerful vehicles Ferrari has ever sold. It makes well over 500kW at the rear wheels, at can sprint to 100km/h from a standstill in less than three seconds.

Here's hoping the footballer had insured the supercar, so that he doesn't end up in the same position as this guy, who may end up with a crushed Lamborghini.