Watch: Ford Bronco driver does donuts on ball field, gets arrested

There are lots of places you can have some off-roading fun. Especially in America.

A ball field, however, is not one of those places.

Footage of a Ford Bronco driver doing donuts at the Padres’ baseball park in San Diego has gone viral recently, and the driver has since been arrested.

According to reports, the Bronco accessed the park through a tunnel just before 10 a.m. on Friday last week.

The team who were working at the park at the time of the event were quick to action, blocking off the tunnel through which was the only entrance or exit with a forklift. This trapped the Bronco inside the park.

The video shows the grounds crew “apprehending” the driver, sitting him down and waiting with him for security to arrive.

Police confirmed the event transpired and that officers arrested the man for felony vandalism, which could carry heavy fines and even jail time.