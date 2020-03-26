Watch: Ford Mustang and classic Mazda RX-7 discovered in river

Ever wondered what's hiding at the bottom of the murkiest rivers in the world? Probably not, but it turns out that there's a channel on YouTube dedicated to retrieving these forgotten treasures.

Among the weird and wacky things that Adventures with Purpose pull out of American rivers are a raft of vehicles old and new. Their latest video is one of the best yet, thanks to the two very interesting vehicles that are found.

Fuelled by rumours of a disgruntled girlfriend who dumped who boyfriends truck into a river in Portland, Oregon, the team sets out with their dive gear and tow truck to pull it out.

While the truck wasn't able to be located at the bottom of the murky river, the duo managed to locate even better treasure, and old Mazda RX-7, and a classic Ford Mustang Mach 1.

As to how the RX-7 ended up upside down at the bottom of a river is anyone's guess, but it didn't take long for the team to retrieve it. A couple of well-placed hooks, and the car almost lands on the boat ramp wheels down.

Despite sitting on its roof for a fair few years, the Mazda doesn't look to be in horrific shape, and could definitely be restored. All the electrics would have to be replaced, and the rust severity is anyone's guess.

The Mustang tells a similar story, we have no idea how that thing looks, but can only imagine that it would've been sitting in the river for a little longer than its rotary-powered sibling.

Adventures with Purpose decided to save that recovery for the next video, so stayed tuned to their channel.