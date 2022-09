Watch: Ford Ranger Raptor launched this week! Zooming with DRIVEN EP102

On Zooming with DRIVEN this week, we talk about Ford Ranger Raptor which launched this week.

David discusses the Alfa Romeo Guilia GTAm, and the new car sales from August 2022.

Dean recounts his Mazda MX-5 racing that happened over the weekend, and Sam mentions the Supercars event that's happening at Pukekohe this weekend.