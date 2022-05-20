Watch: Ford reveals the all-new Ranger! Zooming with DRIVEN EP88

This week on Zooming with DRIVEN, we're talking about the all-new Ford Ranger that broke cover in NZ for the first time... at a boat show. David went along to check it out, so he gives us the inside scoop. He also talks about the new Range Rover Sport.

Because it's episode 88, Dean chats about the new DeLorean that will be unveiled later this month.

And in the lead up to the first of a regular RIDDEN column, Dean chats us through Harley-Davidsons electric motorcycle, the Livewire Del Mar.

We're also chatting about the Government's Clean Car Incentives, Drive to Survive, and topping things off with David's quiz.