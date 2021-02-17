Watch: Ford's electric Mustang fights range anxiety by racing a rocket?

Range anxiety is the biggest barrier facing all electric vehicles, and while the vehicles themselves might be fine, the public's perception is the barrier than automotive brands face.

To show that its new electric Mustang Mach-E can go a very long way, Ford decided to race a rocket. While we're still at a loss as to what this video is actually proving, it's an interesting watch.

Like Hoonigan's 'Hoonicorn Vs the World' series, Ford has decided to create its own 'Mustang Mach-E vs Everything' series, where over five videos, the EV races anything that Ford thinks is fast.

In Ford's eyes, it will help the public visualise what the Mustang Mach-E's range is, but this first one has us more confused than anything.

“Mustang has always been disruptive, and the all-new all-electric Mustang is no different”, said the company’s chief marketing officer, Suzy Deering. “We needed a campaign that brought the spirit of Mustang to life in the most compelling, entertaining way possible. And ‘Mustang Mach-E v. Everything’ does just that.”

Other opponents include gravity in the form of a falling chandelier, and lightning where the Mach-E was challenged to charge faster than lightning itself while using a fast charger.

Again, we aren't overly sure as to what these videos are actually proving, but they cover some interesting topics.