Watch: Gran Turismo 7's stunning gameplay revealed in new trailer

Not only are cars in the real world facing delays due to international Covid-19 restrictions, but so are cars in the virtual world, with the launch of Gran Turismo 7 finally being confirmed for March 2022.

This announcement was accompanied by the trailer for the highly anticipated game that is set to be offered on the PlayStation 5 as well as the PlayStation 4 next year.

Featuring a handful of legendary cars including the Porsche 917 Living Legend concept and the Mercedes-Benz CLK LM, the trailer shows off the game's stunning gameplay.

Other notable cars shown throughout include the first-generation Honda NSX, Castrol Toyota Supra, Dodge Viper, Mazda MX-5, Renault Sport Clio V6, Porsche 356, and Plymouth XNR.

The game is said to offer a dynamic weather system that features data sourced from NASA.

Alongside in-depth modification, players will be able to create custom liveries to show off online.

The trailer also shows off a feature where players are able to place their cars in different cities and on different tracks to take photos.