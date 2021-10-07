Watch: Greg Murphy reveals why he's returning to Bathurst

He's a Kiwi motorsport legend that needs no introduction, and Greg Murphy's name is going to be on the board at the Bathurst 1000 later this year.

Just recently, Sam Wallace caught up with the three-time Bathurst winner to discuss his wildcard entry into the hallowed race alongside young Kiwi star Richie Stanaway.

During their chat, Sam passes on a question from a reader, in which he asks about the cars Greg has driven throughout his career, and if he ever was offered a drive in a Ford.

Here, Murphy reveals that he'd received two offers to drive a Ford supercar throughout his career, one from Stone Brothers Racing, and the other coming from the iconic Triple Eight racing team.

"During my heyday of when I was actually performing, and had a bit of power within the ranks at Supercars, I got offered a couple of times.

It seems that turning down a drive with one of the biggest teams in the sport has stuck with Greg's wife.

"Every time I have a moan about something, she brings up the time that I turned down Roland Dane to drive a Triple Eight back in the mid-2000s."

Unsurprisingly, this is a choice that has also stuck with Murphy, but despite this, he doesn't seem to regret the decision.

"If you look back at mid-2000s, and see where Triple Eight are now, and where they had been, and were when I was competing against them and losing - yeah you could say that could be a little bit of a regret, but at the end of the day, there's no point in having those."

Watch the full interview with Greg Murphy below!