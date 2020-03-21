Watch: Greg Murphy scares Sam in Chevrolet's monster Camaro ZL1

While some cars may feel fast on the road, their true identity is revealed on a track where the results are underwhelming. Luckily for Sam, the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 is not one of those cars.

This is because the American brand managed to squeeze a 6.2-litre supercharged V8 into the front end, which produces no less than 477kW and 881Nm of torque.

Road or track, these mammoth numbers are going to be impressive, but what's arguably more impressive is how HSV is re-engineering these cars for New Zealand and Australian roads.

Everything from the B-pillar forward is stripped back and replaced at the Melbourne plant. This process takes around 120 man-hours to complete, and uses 350 RWD-specific parts.

But back to the performance, there's no denying Sam's infatuation with the Camaro, that munches up Hampton Downs' Club Track like nothing. And that's even before Greg Murphy jumps in the hot seat.

Once Murph was in there, the track received a new layer of rubber thanks to the beefy rear tyres and years of driving experience. The ten-speed automatic seems to have power for every rubber-burning moment.

Then there's the price, a muscle car of this calibre was never going to come cheap, but the $175,990 price tag gives this a new meaning. Let's just hope that there's some tyre left over for the next owner.