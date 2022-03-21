Watch: Guy jumps brand new $150k Tesla 15m into the air

The owner of a brand new Tesla Model S performed a dangerous stunt in San Francisco over the weekend.

It ended with the Tesla jumping 15m into the air, before crashing down uncontrollably on the other side of the street.

YouTuber, Alex Choi, was at a Tesla meet on Saturday night in San Francisco when he decided to attempt the stunt. The audience watching were other Tesla owners who attended the meeting.

“So the drive went over without any incident and this random dude wanted to show me the place David Dobrik jumped his Tesla,” Choi says in the video.

David Dobrik completed a similar stunt a couple of years ago, sending a Model X flying over a speed bump on a residential street in Los Angeles.

Choi didn't even drive over the intersection first to get a feel for the road and conditions. The result, the car was totalled and came crashing down on an innocent Subaru Forester, taking the neighbour's rubbish bins with it.

Thankfully, according to Choi, none of the passengers (which weirdly, included a cat) were hurt. This could have ended much worse.