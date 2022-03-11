Watch: Hayden Paddon on his return to WRC with Hyundai New Zealand

While Hayden Paddon has been making headlines recently for his work behind the scenes on the new Kona EV rally car, he should be making headlines again for his driving very soon.

That's because the Kiwi rally star has secured a spot in the upcoming WRC2 season with Hyundai New Zealand, driving an i20 N.

Following the exciting announcement, we sat down with Hayden and Hyundai New Zealand General Manager Chris Blair to discuss the upcoming season, and what has gone into it.