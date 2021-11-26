Watch: Heavily modified Ford Mustang smashes world record

A heavily modified Ford Mustang recently smashed a record previously held by a Toyota Supra at the World Cup Drag Racing finals in the U.S.

The title was of the world’s quickest car with an H-pattern stick shift. The Mustang stormed down the quarter-mile in 6.81 seconds, racing against the record-holding Supra.

Typically, the most fearsome drag cars feature automatic transmissions that funnel power to the ground quickly and effectively. But racing with an H-pattern stick shift is a class of its own.

This modified Mustang has a four-speed unit from Tick Performance, with a slipper clutch that's designed for clutchless gear shifts.

This is clearly not your average Ford Mustang. The first-generation Coyote V8 has been thoroughly upgraded with forged internals and sports ported and polished heads. It's been fitted with a pair of massive turbochargers, and while we don't know how much power the car is pumping out, it's obviously quite a bit.

The record-smashing race was the cars first run over the weekend, and shortly after the run, the owner discovered a slow leak in one of the tires. The owner fixed the leak was confident he could go even quicker. However, the best he was able to deliver was another 6.81-second run.