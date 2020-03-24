Watch: Hennessey reveals its twin-turbo 2020 Chevrolet Corvette

Hennessey is known for two things, cramming ridiculous amounts of power into already-fast vehicles, and running one of the dodgiest business models in the automotive industry, but we'll focus on that first one here.

There have been rumours of Chevrolet releasing the race-ready 2020 Corvette ZR1 with a twin-turbo V8, but it seems that the American tuner wasn't prepared to wait, and have already finished one.

Not many details have been revealed about Hennessey's twin-turbo Corvette, but from the video, we can see that the quad exhaust has been removed, and replaced with a pair of good-sized turbos.

We'd expect the finished product to come with a set of tailpipes, and not just dump those exhaust gasses into the bumper. We've already seen too many supercars burn down this year.

Before the team took delivery of this Corvette, Hennessey had promised customers that it would be able to pull up to 900kW out of the mid-mounted 6.2-litre V8.

While it is a whole new mid-engine platform from Chevrolet, the car shares a lot of parts with other V8 products, allowing tuners to modify it without much difficulty.

From factory, the N/A 6.2-litre V8 is good for 369kW and can shoot to 100km/h in just 2.8 seconds. This is fast enough for most of the population, but how are YouTubers and 'Grammers going reach their targets without a couple of whirly boys at the back?

Hennessey has already revealed plans to slap a pair of turbochargers on Shelby's new GT500 Mustang. This will push that V8 to over 1000kW, but good luck getting any traction on the commute to work.