Watch: Hennessey Venom F5 inching towards new top speed record

Hennessey is inching closer and closer towards it's goal of breaking top-speed records.

The Venom F5 has been going through testing recently, and for the first time, we get to see it in all its glory.

Reaching its top mode, a setting unsurprisingly named F5, means the car is able to unleash 1355 kW of power and reach insane top speeds. In its recent testing, the hypercar got to 483km/h. But Hennessey hopes that when the car is fully unleashed, it'll be able to reach 500km/h or more, which would take the “production car top speed record.”

The video shows John Hennessey and a team member piloting and Audi as they watch the Venom F5 tear up and down the runway. Hennessey describes the video as "testing high-speed stability beyond 250mph" (402km/h).

But this isn't the end of the story. Hennessey teased another run at the top speed title that'll be happening in the near future. He says “it’s another exciting step on the road to seeing how fast the car can go in just 3.2 miles at Florida’s NASA runway in the coming months!”

This will certainly be one to look out for!