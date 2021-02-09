Watch: Here are all the best car ads from Super Bowl LV

As it is one of the most-watched American events on TV every year, the Super Bowl is crammed full of advertising from brands that can afford six-figure airtime.

It's become a tradition among US car brands to go all out in creating the biggest spectacle that can be crammed into 30 seconds, and while the mood is a little more sombre this year, they're still a good watch.

Surprisingly, GM was the only brand to take a humours approach to its spot this year, employing help from comedy legend Will Ferrell alongside Kenan Thompson and Awkwafina.

We see Cadillac's new Lyriq as well as the highly-anticipated Hummer EV make an appearance as the trio make their way across the globe to Scandinavia.

The new electric Cadillac managed to make another appearance in a different ad, which was a reference to the classic 1990 Tim Burton film Edward Scissorhands.

Due to Edgar's condition, driving is rather difficult, but thanks to the "hands-free super cruise" setting that he somehow activates with his scissor finger, he gets to enjoy highway motoring.

Despite Bruce Springsteen's anti-ad stance, Jeep managed to get him on board to talk about the middle in America, in reference to geography as well as politics.

Ford chose to not talk about any vehicles in particular with its ad, instead referencing the work that it has done towards the Covid-19 pandemic in America.

Toyota followed suit and didn't talk about any cars in particular, but followed the story of Jessica Long, who is a 13 time Paralympic medalist.