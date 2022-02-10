Watch: Here are all the car ads from the 2022 Super Bowl

Super Bowl LVI is starting next week. It's an event watched by millions around the world, and ads are highly coveted by the biggest brands.

The average price for a 30-second ad for Sunday's game has been said to be $6.5 million USD, so brands need to make sure their commercials outdo their competitors.

Automakers are not exempt from this, and some of the world's biggest car brands will be fighting for your attention with their commercials. As the Super Bowl is yet to kick off, there is plenty yet to come. But here's a look at some of the ads that have aired so far.

BMW

BMW's ad for the 2022 Super Bowl features Arnold Schwarzenegger, who portrays the Greek god of lightning, Zeus. Salma Hayek is also in the commercial, playing Zeus' wife Hera. The ad promotes the new electrified iX SUV.

“The humor lies in this legendary god of lightning, who is supposed to be indestructible, battling with everyday electronics,” says Schwarzenegger.

“This is my first Super Bowl commercial—and the first time I’ve played a Greek goddess,” says Hayek. “Seventy-five percent of the decisions made in a marriage about where to spend the money are made by women, and in this commercial, it is the woman who decides on the right car to get her husband back on track.”

Kia

Kia has a 60-second spot: “Robo Dog.” It features a sad robotic puppy that just wants to be loved like a real dog. The dog chases after a man who he spotted charging his EV6.

The dog attempts to jump through the sunroof of the vehicle, but his battery dies mid-jump. The man then uses the EV6’s vehicle-to-load function to recharge him.

The Super Bowl ad is part of a comprehensive marketing campaign that includes “broadcast, print, out-of-home and social media elements, a special Robo Dog ‘Turn Around Dance’ on TikTok, and a QR Code-based ‘Robo Dogmented Reality’ experience that allows users to search for adoptable animals in their local areas through a partnership with the Petfinder Foundation.”

Nissan

Nissan's star-studded commercial, “Thrill Chaser”, features Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara from Schitt’s Creek. They’re joined by Brie Larson, Danai Gurira, and Dave Bautista.

Toyota

There are two ads from Toyota, the first of which features the journey of Canadian Paralympian brothers, Brian and Robin McKeever.

The other commercial is named “The Joneses” and showcases the Toyota Tundra.

GM

GM's commercial brings back Dr. Evil, two decades on from the last installment of the Austin Powers franchise. It features the original cast, with Mike Myers as Doctor Evil, Mindy Sterling as Frau Farbissna, Seth Green as Scott Evil and Rob Lowe as Number Two.

Carvana

Making its first appearance at the Super Bowl, is Carvana. The ad features an "oversharing" mother who can’t stop talking about the company.

“Our customer is at the center of everything we do and ‘Your next customer may be your mom’ is a value that’s central to our DNA, so much so that it inspired our Super Bowl national advertising debut,” says the company’s co-founder, Ryan Keeton.

WallBox

This is the companies first ever TVC (TV commercial) to air in the US.

“Our spot calls upon viewers to embrace electricity by watching Seth demonstrate how easy it is to use a Wallbox charger, a climate-friendly alternative, to charge his electric vehicle,” says Barbara Calixto, Chief Marketing Officer of Wallbox. “As we say, if Seth can do it, so can you.”

WeatherTech

WeatherTech uses its ad to showcase its range of precision-fit, weatherproof floor mats. The ad features a “special ops unit” that goes the extra mile to install the brand’s most popular products. “For our ninth year as a Super Bowl advertiser, we wanted to get back to our key product messages of quality, American-made vehicle protection products,” David MacNeil, founder and CEO says.

Vroom

Online used-vehicle retailer Vroom has released a musical-inspired commercial for Super Bowl LVI, highlighting the company’s ability to easily sell your car.