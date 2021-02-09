Home / News / Watch: Here are the cars taking a starring role in Fast & Furious 9

By Andrew Sluys • 09/02/2021
If you can't recall how many movies there has been in the Fast & Furious franchise, you aren't alone, but a trailer for the ninth instalment just proved that they're showing no signs of slowing down. 

Dubbed F9: The Fast Saga, this movie looks to be another high budget blowout, featuring a re-appearance from crowd favourite Han, as well as an evil John Cena and Dame Helen Mirren.

Starting with a classic Family™ shot with labelless Corona bottles, we see the classic house being rebuilt after it was blown apart, and Brian's R34 Skyline driving up the driveway. We also catch a glimpse of a Datsun 240Z, Dodge Dart, Land Rover Defender, and a Ford GT(?) in this scene. 

Dom's old Charger makes a reappearance here before we cut to a montage of downshifts that miraculously make the car faster in true F&F style. We're pretty sure we spot the interior of a new GR Supra as well. 

John Cena looks like an angry driver, and Dame Helen Mirren performs an excellent J-turn in a Noble M600 before delivering a textbook dame-like giggle. 

A Chevrolet Nova, Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, Dodge Charger Hellcat, and a Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R can all be seen helping to tear down a concrete building, because V8s are best, tight? 

Finally we see a Toyota 86 get hurled through a building and a truck by an overpowered magnet. 

If this isn't enough, Cardi B will also take a starring role alongside the regular Family™, so fasten your seatbelts and get ready to cringe! 

