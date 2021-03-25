Watch: Here's how Dacia turns your smartphone into an infotainment system

In 2021, you're certainly in a minority if you don't carry a smartphone with you at all times, and are someone that Dacia isn't planning on targetting with its new Sandero.

This is because the Romanian brand has developed a rather genius way of removing the need for a traditional infotainment system in a car by simply using a smartphone instead.

Click here to view all Renault Duster listings on DRIVEN

Dubbed 'Media Control' this system requires that Sandero owners download a dedicated app that allows shortcuts to be created to the most-used features and contacts.

The phone is then connected to the car's Bluetooth audio system, and mounted at the top of the dash, in a handy clamp-style universal holder.

As a smartphone already has all the functionality of an integrated system, things like navigation radio, music, phone calls, voice recognition and even trip computer can still be accessed.

On top of this, it's also able to be controlled using the buttons on the steering wheel, meaning that drivers can change tracks, radio stations, turn the volume up or down, and answer and hang up calls.

Dacia also has you covered in those confusing parking buildings, a ‘forgotten phone’ alert and ‘go to my car’ function makes it easy to find their parking spot”, Dacia says.

“Media Control is a complete multimedia system. It includes a radio, two speakers, a USB port, Bluetooth connectivity, steering wheel controls and, above all, a smartphone docking station integrated into the dashboard”, said Dacia’s Operational Cross Car Line Director, Nicolas Legros. “From the very beginning of the project, this docking station was truly integrated into the design of the dashboard. A guarantee of comfort and ergonomics for our customers.”

Right now, it's only available in the Sandero, a small SUV that isn't sold in New Zealand, but considering that Renault's Duster is basically a Dacia, there's a small chance that we could see it on that model in the future.