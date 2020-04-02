Watch: Here's the most cringe-worthy Lamborghini ad you'll ever see

By now, you'll be well aware that the internet is a questionable place filled with some incredible content, but mostly stuff that will make you cringe beyond belief — like this Lamborghini ad.

Uploaded a couple of years ago, the video comes from Tim of Southern Trust Auto Group in Florida, and it centres around a 2008 Lamborghini Gallardo with 41,000km on the clock, that's listed at $142,000.

It's not a bad car, or a bad price, but what grabbed our attention was Tim's incredible presenting style mixed with the lack of attention to detail. But then again, it comes from the same state where an airline passenger had an emotional support alligator, so nothing should be surprising.

A large percentage of the world's population fails to pronounce 'Gallardo' correctly, US President Donald Trump included. But we're pretty sure that no one has ever managed to rhyme Gallardo with Colorado before.

Calling the Lamborghini "manual muscle" when it's clearly an E-gear automatic model will also grind a few viewers' gears. Thankfully this is followed up with a "European muscle to make you hussssstle!" just in case we forgot about the Italian exotic's performance.

There are numerous other things to unpack from this cinematic masterpiece, but we'll leave those up to you to discuss with your friends, but make sure to mention the eagle and horse sounds every time horsepower is mentioned.

As you'd expect, the comment section for this video on YouTube is a treasure trove of punters roasting Tim and his presenting style. And while they're picking apart the facts, no one can knock his enthusiasm.

One comment did point out that the car is still for sale on the dealership's website 18 months later, meaning that Tim might've missed the mark with his "won't last long" statement.