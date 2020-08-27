Home / News / Watch: Here's what happens when a runaway wheel hits a house at 100km/h

Watch: Here's what happens when a runaway wheel hits a house at 100km/h

By Driven • 27/08/2020
Search Driven for vehicles for sale

Whether it's down to dodgy wheel nuts, or simply over-tightening them, wheels come off cars are trucks quite often, and as we can see here, the results can be devastating. 

Luckily, no one was hurt when this stray wheel came flying into a residential property over in America earlier this week, but this CCTV footage shows that the house is a little worse for wear.

READ MORE: McLaren 650S written off by runaway truck wheel

The shocking footage was posted online by the Ohio house owner, who had to replace the pillar and a few glass panels after the wheel left a trail of destruction across their front lawn.

Adding insult to injury, the wheel ironically managed to ring the doorbell as it smashed into the house's front door, something that will probably have to be replaced as well.

By Driven • 27/08/2020

Tags


For Sale on Driven

More like this
Volvo V40 T4 2.0P/6At/Ha/5Dr/5 Volvo V40 T4 2.0P/6At/Ha/5Dr/5
Volvo V40 T4 2.0P/6At/Ha/5Dr/5

$26,990

Nissan Pulsar St Nissan Pulsar St
Nissan Pulsar St

$13,990

Volkswagen Polo Gti 141Kw 1.8P/7At/H Volkswagen Polo Gti 141Kw 1.8P/7At/H
Volkswagen Polo Gti 141Kw 1.8P/7At/H

$21,990

Nissan Navara 2.5L Diesel Turbo 4x4 Automatic Nissan Navara 2.5L Diesel Turbo 4x4 Automatic
Nissan Navara 2.5L Diesel Turbo 4x4 Automatic

$19,990

We Recommend