Watch: Here's what happens when a runaway wheel hits a house at 100km/h

Whether it's down to dodgy wheel nuts, or simply over-tightening them, wheels come off cars are trucks quite often, and as we can see here, the results can be devastating.

Luckily, no one was hurt when this stray wheel came flying into a residential property over in America earlier this week, but this CCTV footage shows that the house is a little worse for wear.

READ MORE: McLaren 650S written off by runaway truck wheel

The shocking footage was posted online by the Ohio house owner, who had to replace the pillar and a few glass panels after the wheel left a trail of destruction across their front lawn.

Adding insult to injury, the wheel ironically managed to ring the doorbell as it smashed into the house's front door, something that will probably have to be replaced as well.