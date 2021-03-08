Watch: Here's what Nissan's $600K R32 GT-R restoration service looks like

As far as Japanese performance cars go, few are more significant than Nissan's R32 Skyline GT-R, thanks to its blistering performance around Bathurst back in day.

Once a common sight on NZ roads, the R32 GT-R is now quite a rarity, and is worth a pretty penny. But would you drop $600K restoring one to factory spec? It turns out that a fair few owners would.

Late last year, Nissan announced a special restoration service that would allow owners to have their GT-Rs built from the ground up again, using only brand new, genuine Nissan/NISMO parts.

Just recently, the Japanese brand released a video showing how the process is completed starting with a complete disassembling before being scanned for any imperfections in the body and paintwork.

After this is completed, the car is put on a special machine that tests the torsional rigidity of the chassis before factory sound deadening is added once again.

Then the work starts on the GT-R's famous RB26DETT engine, which is completely stripped back and rebuilt with brand new parts. It is then tested to make sure that it meets the original standards.

As you'd expect, the suspension and brake systems are also completely overhauled with period-correct components that will bring the Skyline's performance back to factory spec.

Interestingly, Nissan has had to modernize the materials that are used in the interior due to changes in flame retardant standards. These are the same as the ones used in the modern GT-R.

If you want to have your old GT-R restored, expensive is an understatement. Nissan charges around $600,000 for this service, and you're in chargeof getting your car over to Japan.