Watch: Here's what Nissan's highly-anticipated 400Z is going to look like

Eleven years is a long time, but that's how long Nissan has been selling the 370Z, so it's fair to say that a replacement Fairlady is well overdue, and it looks like one will be here next year.

Dubbed the '400Z', this new Z car is reportedly taking styling inspiration from the original 240Z, something which is going to bring back the Nissan fans who were put off by the 350 and 370Z's bulbous look.

Up until now, Nissan has only teased the existence of this model with flashing frames in videos, but now the Japanese brand has given us a concrete date as to when the new Z "Proto" will be revealed.

It's unclear as to whether this event on September 16 will divulge into drivetrain specs and the actual release date, but from the look of this teaser video, Nissan is getting very excited about it.

Ever since Nissan first mentioned the 400Z moniker earlier this year, the internet has been saturated with rumours about what this sports car could be, and what will be powering it.

The most popular rumour mentions a twin-turbo 3.0-litre V6 engine taken from the Infiniti Q50, which produces 400hp — hence the 400Z badge. In terms of the platform, another rumour mentions the 370Z chassis carrying over, but again, that's just a rumour at this stage.

A plug-in hybrid version is also on the cards, but a recent report mentioned that this model won't be coming for a couple of years, as Nissan focuses on getting the regular car out first.

For the time being, all we can do is enjoy this final teaser video featuring all the best Fairlady sounds ever produced.