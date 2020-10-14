Watch: Here's why a $700K Rolls-Royce Cullinan is the perfect dune buggy

If you're planning on hitting the sand this summer, you'll probably see a few ATVs and SUVs traipsing across the dunes, or maybe even the odd Maserati, but we doubt you're going to see anything like this.

This is what happens when the owner of a Rolls-Royce Cullinan decides to test the off-road ability of the uber-luxurious SUV that's probably meant to live its life on the safety of the tarmac.

Click here to view all Rolls-Royce listings on DRIVEN

Starting from around the $500,000 mark here in New Zealand, the Cullinan is by no means a purpose-built off-roader, but the twin-turbo V12 engine paired with the all-wheel drive system seems to handle the sand with ease.

While it might seem strange to see the British SUV getting down and dirty, a quick look at the Cullinan's official model page shows that Rolls-Royce was serious about designing a perfect all-rounder SUV.

And this makes perfect sense, because if you're dropping that much money on an SUV, you'd want something that could climb Mt Everest, and make you a hot cup of Joe when you reach the top.

We'd hate to think how much sand found its way into the Cullinan, and how much of a night it would be to clean afterward. But then again, if the owner can afford a Rolls-Royce, they could probably afford to pay someone else to clean it.