Watch: Here's why an oil change on a Bugatti Veyron costs $30K

There's a wise saying that states something along the lines of "If you're going to buy one Ferrari, you better be able to afford two of them," and while that probably isn't anywhere how the saying goes, the sentiment is there.

This adage rings true to any supercar or hypercar, especially when you're talking about something like the Bugatti Veyron, which is powered by a quad-turbo W16 engine.

Off the bat, Veyron buyers had to fork out upwards of $1 million, and based on this alone, you know that services are going to be pricey — but how pricey are we talking here?

According to an American YouTube channel by the name of Royalty Exotic Cars, an oil change in his Veyron would typically set him back around US$21,000 (or about $30K NZD).

Couple this with tyres that cost around $60,000 per set, and you've got a supercar that not only is out of reach in outright cost, but also in maintenance costs.

To avoid this ridiculous price of an oil change, this YouTuber decided to do it himself, and unsurprisingly, it's quite an undertaking.

To access all 16(!) oil drain plugs of the Veyron's dry-sump system, almost every single carbon fibre body panel has to be removed from the rear of the car, alongside the rear wheels and fender liners.

The W16 engine also uses 60W oil, which is very thick, and takes a long time to drain from the Veyron's 16 cylinder engine.