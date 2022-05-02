Watch: Honda S2000-swapped Nissan Fiagro totalled in brutal track crash

A red Nissan Figaro with a Honda S2000's F20C engine has been totalled in a brutal track crash at Fuji Speedway.

The car, which was built by a Japanese turner, Racing Factory Yamamoto (RFY), is seen in a video ripping down the track at what looks like Fuji's iconic front straight.

What appears to be a Subaru WRX or WRX STI is travelling behind it and is going faster than the Figaro, as it then slams into the car's rear.

The video doesn't show what happens immediately following the collision, but it looks as though the impact spun the Figaro around because we then see the car sliding along the grass backwards.

According to an Instagram post, nobody was seriously injured, but how a collision like this would have happened on a straight track is unclear. Perhaps it had something to do with the wet weather conditions or a mechanical failure.

The Figaro does have a roll cage which appears to have done its job well, but the car itself has been totally destroyed.

The Nissan Figaro was a limited-production vehicle intended solely for the Japanese market, made in 1991. Based on existing Nissan Micra mechanicals, the retro styling aimed to have a “trendy sophistication” while pointing to design cues from the 1960s. It was first shown at the 1989 Tokyo Motor show, and the little car proved to be so popular that the original run of 8,000 vehicles was increased to a total of 20,000.

This particular example had been modified to include the engine of a Honda S2000, which is regarded as one of the best driver-focused cars to ever come out of Japan, thanks to its incredible handling through corners, and engine that can rev to 9000rpm.