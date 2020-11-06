Watch: How defensive driving courses keep young drivers safe

In New Zealand, getting a licence as a young driver is a reasonably quick process compared to other countries, with the ability to be fully-licenced a year and a half after first getting your learner’s. Obviously, this is with a six-month reduction after completing a Defensive Driving Course, but means that a 17 and a half year-old can head out on their own if they get their licence upon turning sixteen.

To the system’s credit, this defensive driving course does provide some helpful information into dealing with unpleasant situations on the road. Out of the five sessions that this encompasses, only one is completed behind the wheel, potentially leaving young drivers will more knowledge than vital skills.



This is where Downforce’s Young Driver course comes in, which is completed in a closed-road environment at Hampton Downs, and teaches young drivers valuable safety skills behind the wheel rather than in a classroom. Last month, I attended the Level One programme to experience it first-hand.

The course begins with a quick driver briefing in a function room, but before you know it, you’re down with the cars again, talking optimum seating position. And after a basic check of the vehicle’s vitals (oil, tyre pressures) we hit the tarmac.

This Level One course is broken down into four activities that work on driving skills such as emergency braking, following distances, reversing, and distracted driving. A slalom course, offset following distances, ABS braking, and a cone-filled obstacle course are the actives chosen to develop the aforementioned skills.

I started with the slalom course in which drivers are taught to direct their attention further than the upcoming turn, and attempt to stay as smooth as possible through corners while keeping a reasonable amount of speed up. For an extra element of difficulty, a wok with a tennis ball in it is placed on a provided car’s bonnet, which provides a visual indication of how hard drivers are taking the turns.

Next up was the following distance activity in which the two cars are placed in parallel lanes to avoid disaster. When driving around New Zealand, lack of following distance is one of the most obvious and easily fixed mistakes we make, so this activity is designed to mimic what would happen when traffic comes to a halt. Unsurprisingly, both reaction times and braking ability is drastically reduced when an adequate distance isn’t observed, leading to the chase call flying well past the point of impact.

The second half of the course consisted of an ABS activity, and the distracted driving obstacle course which is reasonably self-explanatory, but highlights the issues of phone use whilst driving.

Even though I’ve been behind the wheel now for about six years, I found this course extremely helpful as I have been lucky enough to avoid adverse situations on the road. For young drivers that are still learning the ins and outs of their car and how road rules work, I can’t recommend this course enough as it starts building safe habits from a young age.

Alongside this Level One course, Downforce also provides a Level Two course that builds on the skills learned the first time around. I’m planning on taking part in the second course early next month, so here’s hoping I come out with some more lessons to share.