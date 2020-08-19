Watch: How does an EV stack up against Australia's most powerful car?

Back in 2017, Holden ceased local vehicle production in Australia, with the VF Commodore being the final model to roll out of the factory in Elizabeth, South Australia.

To celebrate this milestone, Holden Special Vehicles used the VF as a starting point to build the craziest, and most powerful car to ever come out of Australia - the GTSR W1.

Click here to view all Tesla listings on DRIVEN

With 470kW of power and 815Nm of torque coming from the hand-built supercharged 6.2-litre LS9 V8, the W1 ruled the road and track, without competition.

Given that the W1 rules the Aussie roost, it makes sense to put the fastest EV that can be bought up against it, and like the HSV, this Tesla Model S is no slouch.

Just 2.5 seconds is all it takes for the electric sedan to hit 100km/h, and with 438kW and 1,247Nm of torque on tap, it somewhat dwarfs the Aussie-built beast.

But before you rule the HSV out, it's worth noting that the batteries required to keep the Tesla going weigh it down significantly, to the tune of about 2.2 tonnes, compared to the HSV's 1800kg curb weight.

But does this weight advantage make up for the hefty lack of torque? Watch the full video above to find out.