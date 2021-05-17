Watch: How indestructible is a classic Toyota Hilux?

When it comes to reliability, Toyota has a reputation for being one of the best, and thanks to the classic Top Gear episode when they attempt to destroy a Hilux, the humble workhorse was thrust upon a reliability pedestal.

If you've been around the automotive side of YouTube, you might be aware of a channel called 'WhistlinDiesel', and thanks to his reputation for destroying perfectly good trucks, he's gained a lot of critics.

For his latest video series, WhistlinDiesel decided to 'stress test' a classic Toyota Hilux, and see just how far he has to push the Japanese workhorse until it breaks like his American-built trucks.

As you can imagine, a lot of viewers weren't happy about the YouTuber getting his hands on quite possibly the most immaculate classic Hilux in America, but it seems to be his way of generating hype.

In this first instalment, the Hilux is put through what he calls 'regular' stress testing, which includes things that a regular farmer would use the Hilux for throughout its life.

Dumping over one tonne of bricks, slamming the doors over 1000 times, and flattening a small forest are just a few of the strenuous tasks that the Hilux has to complete.

As painful as this video is, we're keen to see how far the little red Hilux can go.