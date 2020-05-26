Watch: How long does it take to charge a Tesla Model X with an exercycle?

While electric vehicles are supposed to be a significant part of cutting down emissions, unless you're charging from a solar panel at home, that power might not very green at all.

A solution to this could be to replace the roof on your house with solar panels, or do what this Finnish TV show did, and use nine cyclists to charge the battery of a Tesla Model X SUV.

As well as charging your electric car without any emissions, this cycling method gives a great workout, but how effective is it really? Unsurprisingly, you're going to be riding for a while if you're looking for a good charge.

It takes around 10 and a half hours to fully charge a Tesla Model X when its plugged into a regular wall socket at home. At 90 kWh (kilowatts per hour) this provides around 400km of range.

In the 20 minutes that these nine cyclists spent riding in this TV show, a grand total of 2km of range was achieved, meaning that it would take you a lot longer to do the same by yourself.

So, while it is possible to do, we're not going to recommend charging your EV with an exercycle at home, as it would probably take around a week of hard cycling to get a full charge.