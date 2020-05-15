Home / News / Watch: How one of NZ's biggest motor groups is bouncing back from Covid-19 restrictions

Watch: How one of NZ's biggest motor groups is bouncing back from Covid-19 restrictions

By Driven • 15/05/2020
Armstrong's, one of New Zealand’s largest privately-owned Automotive Groups previously revealed a plan to "get on with it" following the move from alert level 4 to level 3.

With the change from alert level 3 to level 2 happening earlier this week, their business plan has had to change again, but it seems that New Zealand's largest privately-owned automotive group is still "getting on with it".

READ MORE: Getting on with it: NZ's car dealerships re-enter business with a bold plan

DRIVEN's Deputy Editor David Linklater spoke with Rick Armstrong, the Managing Director of the Armstrong group to see just how that's going for them. 

