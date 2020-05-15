Home / News / Watch: How one of NZ's biggest motor groups is bouncing back from Covid-19 restrictions
Watch: How one of NZ's biggest motor groups is bouncing back from Covid-19 restrictions
By Driven • 15/05/2020
Armstrong's, one of New Zealand’s largest privately-owned Automotive Groups previously revealed a plan to "get on with it" following the move from alert level 4 to level 3.
With the change from alert level 3 to level 2 happening earlier this week, their business plan has had to change again, but it seems that New Zealand's largest privately-owned automotive group is still "getting on with it".
DRIVEN's Deputy Editor David Linklater spoke with Rick Armstrong, the Managing Director of the Armstrong group to see just how that's going for them.