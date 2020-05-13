Watch: How Toyota NZ plans to conquer Covid-19 as Level 2 approaches

As New Zealand's motoring distributors plan to gear up for tonight's switch over to Alert Level 2, DRIVEN talks to Toyota New Zealand about how it's been adapting (and how it's been continuing to adapt) to Covid-19's effects.

DRIVEN Deputy Editor David Linklater speaks to Toyota New Zealand Chief Operating Officer about what changes customers can expect, how strong its start to 2020 was, what challenges are still to come, upcoming models, and more.

