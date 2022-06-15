Home / News / Watch: Huge tree falls on Tesla Model 3, glass roof unscathed

Watch: Huge tree falls on Tesla Model 3, glass roof unscathed

By Maxene London • 15/06/2022
Search Driven for vehicles for sale
Photo / Supplied
Photo / Supplied

A tree has fallen onto a Tesla Model 3 as it was driving by in China, and it proves the strength of the car's glass roof. 

While the video is rather poor quality, it appears that the glass roof of the Tesla didn't shatter. And, even though there is a large tree pressing down on the car, it looks like the door can open.

Peculiarly there are no roots visible out the bottom of the trunk, which could mean either the tree had been dead for some time and the roots had rotted away.

Reportedly, the driver walked away from the incident uninjured.

In 2018, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) tested the Model 3 and concluded that the car it concluded that it had the lowest risk of potential injury out of all the cars they'd ever tested. 

At the time, Tesla claimed that the Model 3's roof would be able to withstand loads up to four times its own weight with minimal effect on the integrity of the car.

Interestingly, the Model S (which, structurally, is an evolution of the Model 3), broke NHTSA’s roof strength testing machine.  

By Maxene London • 15/06/2022

Tags


For Sale on Driven

More like this
Skoda Kodiaq 1.5 TSI Sport Line 4x4 DSG [7 Seat] Skoda Kodiaq 1.5 TSI Sport Line 4x4 DSG [7 Seat]
Skoda Kodiaq 1.5 TSI Sport Line 4x4 DSG [7 Seat]

$76,290

Renault Kadjar 1.3 TCE GT Line EDC Renault Kadjar 1.3 TCE GT Line EDC
Renault Kadjar 1.3 TCE GT Line EDC

$54,250

BMW X2 xDrive 25e BMW X2 xDrive 25e
BMW X2 xDrive 25e

$92,490

Ford Fiesta ST-Line Ford Fiesta ST-Line
Ford Fiesta ST-Line

$47,150

We Recommend