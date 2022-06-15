Watch: Huge tree falls on Tesla Model 3, glass roof unscathed

A tree has fallen onto a Tesla Model 3 as it was driving by in China, and it proves the strength of the car's glass roof.

While the video is rather poor quality, it appears that the glass roof of the Tesla didn't shatter. And, even though there is a large tree pressing down on the car, it looks like the door can open.

Meanwhile in China, massive tree falls onto Tesla Model 3 glass roof driver walks away uninjured. @elonmusk once said that @Tesla Model 3 is the safest car in the world. $TSLA pic.twitter.com/uIqj25hIkr — Jay in Shanghai 🇨🇳 (@JayinShanghai) June 10, 2022

Peculiarly there are no roots visible out the bottom of the trunk, which could mean either the tree had been dead for some time and the roots had rotted away.

Reportedly, the driver walked away from the incident uninjured.

In 2018, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) tested the Model 3 and concluded that the car it concluded that it had the lowest risk of potential injury out of all the cars they'd ever tested.

At the time, Tesla claimed that the Model 3's roof would be able to withstand loads up to four times its own weight with minimal effect on the integrity of the car.

Interestingly, the Model S (which, structurally, is an evolution of the Model 3), broke NHTSA’s roof strength testing machine.