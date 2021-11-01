Home / News / Watch: Hyundai's hybrid-powered i20 rally car captured in action

Watch: Hyundai's hybrid-powered i20 rally car captured in action

By Andrew Sluys • 01/11/2021
Search Driven for vehicles for sale

Like other forms of motorsport, the sounds that rally cars produce is one aspect that draws in crowds of enthusiasts from far and wide, but with battery power increasing in popularity, what's the compromise going to look like?

Just recently, we got a glimpse into the future of rally thanks to Hyundai's new i20 Rally1 Hybrid, which is able to switch between petrol and electric power at will. 

Unlike the new hybrid-powered Formula 1 cars, these rally cars don't actually use any electric power whilst racing through a stage, but instead, use electric motors to move between stages. 

As the Hyundai i20 demonstrates, this electric transition between stages is done in almost complete silence, in order not to cause disruption to members of the public on the road. 

Once it arrives at the stage, the regular turbocharged petrol engine is started, and the i20 proceeds to complete the stage making all the right noises. 

 

By Andrew Sluys • 01/11/2021

Tags


For Sale on Driven

More like this
Toyota Land Cruiser 4.7 AX G Selection 4WD Toyota Land Cruiser 4.7 AX G Selection 4WD
Toyota Land Cruiser 4.7 AX G Selection 4WD

$48,690

Nissan Elgrand Highway Star Nissan Elgrand Highway Star
Nissan Elgrand Highway Star

$30,690

Mini Cooper D Mini Cooper D
Mini Cooper D

$33,250

Porsche 718 Cayman Porsche 718 Cayman
Porsche 718 Cayman

$261,990

We Recommend