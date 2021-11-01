Watch: Hyundai's hybrid-powered i20 rally car captured in action

Like other forms of motorsport, the sounds that rally cars produce is one aspect that draws in crowds of enthusiasts from far and wide, but with battery power increasing in popularity, what's the compromise going to look like?

Just recently, we got a glimpse into the future of rally thanks to Hyundai's new i20 Rally1 Hybrid, which is able to switch between petrol and electric power at will.

Unlike the new hybrid-powered Formula 1 cars, these rally cars don't actually use any electric power whilst racing through a stage, but instead, use electric motors to move between stages.

As the Hyundai i20 demonstrates, this electric transition between stages is done in almost complete silence, in order not to cause disruption to members of the public on the road.

Once it arrives at the stage, the regular turbocharged petrol engine is started, and the i20 proceeds to complete the stage making all the right noises.