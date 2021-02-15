Watch: Iconic Japanese drift track Ebisu destroyed by earthquake

When it comes to drifting, the Japanese are the pioneers, and no track is quite as sacred as Ebisu, which is a purpose-built drifting complex in the mountains of Northern Japan.

Due to its precarious position in these mountains, when a 7.3 magnitude earthquake rippled its way down the country over the weekend, serious damage was done to the tracks.

As you would expect from an earthquake of this magnitude, highways were crippled, and landslides were triggered. Part of the hill that Ebisu sits on collapsed, destroying a decent chunk of one corner.

Designed by drifting legend Nobushige Kumakubo, the Ebisu complex is made up of seven tracks and two skid pans. Each weaving their way through the mountainous region with dramatic elevation changes.

Three times a year, Ebisu's gates are opened up to the public for its Matsuri events where anyone can get on track and slide. As you can imagine, things get pretty hectic at these events.

It's also worth noting that Ebisu shares its grounds with the Tōhoku Safari Park, where lions, tigers, monkeys, and bears can all be seen.

A GoFundMe page is reportedly getting set up in the next couple of days to help with the clean up and reconstruction of the iconic track, and it looks like some serious work needs to be done.