Watch: 'Idiotic' drifter destroys car while attempting to slide on a public road

There are no two ways about it, drifting is incredibly fun, but like all motorsports, it can be extremely dangerous, and should only be done on the safety of a closed track.

If you are wondering why this is, a Nissan Silvia driver recently demonstrated this perfectly after running out of talent while attempting to slide around a sweeping corner.

While it's rather hard to tell from the grainy footage, it looks like the car in question is an S14 Silvia wearing mismatched wheels for extra style points. Unfortunately for this guy, those style points don't translate to skill points on the tarmac.

After breaking the rear tyres loose on the edge of the tarmac, the car swings wide, and falls off the road before cutting back towards the tree line.

Thankfully it looked like the Silvia stopped before smashing into too many trees, and we hope that the driver escaped without injury. Unfortunately, we doubt that the car made it out without injury.

Despite everything that could go wrong in this video going wrong, it's lucky that the car slid off the road instead of crossing the centre line into the path of an oncoming vehicle.

Let's save these sorts of antics for the track next time, OK?